A drink-driver who rolled his car onto its side has been fined £1,350 and banned for two years.
William Norman Smith was nearly twice the legal limit when he crashed his Hyundai i10 on Poortown Road in Peel.
Magistrates also ordered the 29-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Smith, who lives at Main Road in St John’s, was driving in the west on August 7, at 1.18pm.
There is no speed restriction on Poortown Road and as the Hyundai was heading towards Ballig Bridge it reached an S-bend, but hit the kerb edge, causing it to roll onto its side.
Smith managed to climb out of the passenger side of the vehicle without a hitch and was not injured.
Police arrived and he failed a roadside breathalyser test.
The legal limit is 35.
During an interview he remained silent.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and his previous good record.
Ms Kinrade said that Smith had held his licence since 2014 without any issues until now.
‘He accepts he will lose his licence. He wishes to apologise to everyone involved,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates chair David Christian told Smith: ‘This was a very stupid thing to have done.
‘It was 1.18 in the afternoon, so how you were nearly double the limit heaven knows.
‘You were lucky having rolled the car, you walked away without injury.
‘Hopefully this will be the only stain on your good character.’
Smith was ordered to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.