Jon-Paul Fayle, 32, was found guilty of the rape, and a number of indecent assaults among other offences following a trial last year.
During the attack, which took place over several hours on November 24 and 25, 2023, Fayle choked his victim a number of times, sexually assaulted her on several occasions and raped her.
His failure to admit the offences meant his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had to face the trauma of giving evidence and reliving the harrowing ordeal in from of a jury.
It was her the jury believed and Fayle was found guilty of rape and other offences, including attempted rape, and three indecent assaults, all against the same woman during the same prolonged incident.
Detective Inspector Nick Haxby, from the Protecting Vulnerable People Investigation team (PVPI), said: ‘I would like to praise the courage of the victim, not only in disclosing such offences but in showing continued resilience and courage throughout the lengthy judicial process.
‘I hope the sentencing will provide some level of closure for the victim, but also send a message out that offenders face significant consequences of their actions.’
Specialist officers carried out extensive efforts to locate and arrest the defendant over a number days in November 2023. Detective Inspector Haxby commended the professionalism, compassion and tenacity of the PVPI team, led by Detective Sergeant Kelly Wilkinson and the Officer in Charge (OIC) Detective Constable Nicola Berry.
During sentencing on Wednesday, the court heard how the woman was at an address in Douglas when Fayle subjected her to what Deemster Graeme Cook described as a ‘prolonged ordeal’ during the evening of November 24 and into November 25, 2023.
During the incident, he attempted to choke her and she tried to fight him off but he was too powerful.
She told him repeatedly she did not want to have sex with him but he went on to indecently assault her and choke her repeatedly before raping her after locking her in the room
A victim impact statement was read out on behalf of the woman by prosecutor Kath Johnson.
The statement said: ‘I used to be so confident but this has destroyed me. I do not know who I am anymore.’
Fayle was sentenced to 18 years and nine months for the main offence of rape. He was also found guilty of other offences, including attempted rape, and three indecent assaults, all against the same woman during the same prolonged incident.
He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.
Anyone affected is encouraged to contact the Protecting Vulnerable People Teams at Police Headquarters, where highly trained officers can provide support, guidance, and advice.