A drink-driver whose car ended up on its roof has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.
Joshua Stuart MacLaughlin was twice the legal limit when he crashed his Ford Focus at Glen Mooar on March 27.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the 26-year-old welder to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Glen Mooar at 10pm on March 27 by the fire service, which was attending the scene.
MacLaughlin’s Ford Focus was overturned and on its roof, while he was described as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, having glazed eyes, and smelling of alcohol.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and said: ‘Is the passenger OK? Well, I was driving, wasn’t I?’
At police headquarters, MacLaughlin, who lives at Slieau Whallian Park in St John’s, took a further test which produced a reading of 71.
The legal limit is 35.
During a police interview, he handed in a prepared statement admitting the offence and apologising to emergency services.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said: ‘Clearly it is an aggravating feature that there was a passenger.’
Mr Kermode said that his client had been for a meal at the Creek Inn in Peel and had then had to take a detour due to road closures after the bomb scare in Peel.
MacLaughlin said that he had hit a bank after misjudging a corner.
He said that he had drunk two bottles of strong ale prior to driving.
Mr Kermode said that his client had gone to the hospital the following day as he had been suffering from concussion.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and said that MacLaughlin had since contacted Motiv8, so he appreciated that he had an issue and wanted to deal with it.
The High Bailiff said: ‘Since the collision you have done everything right. I do accept you have shown remorse and that remorse is genuine.’
MacLaughlin was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.