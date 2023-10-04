A drink-driver whose car ended up on its roof has been fined £1,200 and banned for two years.
David Neil Savage crashed at Old Church Road in Crosby, then failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 63.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 57-year-old ex-serviceman to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Savage, who lives at Ellerslie in Crosby, was driving his Honda CRV on Old Church Road at 6pm on September 16.
He hit a grass verge at the bottom of an ascent and lost control of the car, with it coming to rest on its roof with significant damage.
Savage initially left the scene to get help but then returned when he saw police arriving.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words, and failed a roadside breathalyser test.
The defendant suffered a small cut to his nose and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Savage took a further breathalyser test, at 7.42pm, which produced the reading of 63.
The legal limit is 35.
During a police interview he admitted drink-driving.
Defence advocate David Clegg handed in letters of reference for his client and said that the defendant was supported in court by members of local charities for ex-servicemen.
Mr Clegg said that Savage was working with the drug and alcohol team and other services.
‘Mr Savage has had his licence since 1986 and never had so much as a parking ticket or speeding ticket,’ said the advocate.
‘This is a very sad end to his licence.’
Mr Clegg went on to say that the defendant had suffered a bereavement earlier in the year and had gone through a difficult time.
He continued: ‘He has not drunk since the crash and understands it was by luck that no-one was injured.
‘This has been a wake-up call.
‘He recognises he needed to stop drinking and has taken the important first steps.
‘He is a man of generous spirit who hates asking anyone else to put themselves out.
‘He is now having help whether he asks for it or not.’
The advocate went on to say that Savage worked in construction but would not lose his job.
The Deputy High Bailiff said: ‘People speak very highly of you and this is very much an out of character offence.’
Savage was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £40 per month.