French rider Jonathan Goetschy remains in a serious condition in hospital following a crash during the RL360 Superstock TT race.
Goetschy was involved in an incident at Glen Helen on the first lap of Tuesday’s race. He was initially treated at the scene before being taken to Noble’s Hospital in Douglas.
He has since been transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, where he continues to receive treatment for head, chest and spinal injuries.
The 35-year-old from Besançon, France, was competing in his second Isle of Man TT, having made his debut at the event in 2023.
His condition has been described as serious, and he remains under specialist care.
The incident occurred during the RL360 Superstock race, which took place as part of the final week of the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races. The race was won by Peter Hickman, with Dean Harrison and Davey Todd completing the podium.
Goetschy’s crash was one of several incidents during the race.
Fellow competitor Mark Parrett was also taken to hospital after striking a bird on the first lap. He sustained an arm injury but has since been discharged.