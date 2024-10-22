Emily Eve Gibson admitted both offences and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were performing speed checks at Ramsey Road in Laxey on June 26.
Gibson, who is 25, was recorded driving a Ford Fiesta at 42mph in a 30mph zone.
She was subsequently stopped and was given five days to produce documentation.
However, on June 30, she presented documents at police headquarters that showed insurance was not in place on the date she was stopped.
A fixed penalty notice had been issued for the speeding but this was revoked once the insurance matter came to light.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said that the speeding offence had been a misjudgement on the part of her client.
The advocate said that the insurance matter had been an oversight, as Gibson struggled with admin at times.
Ms Gelling handed in letters of reference and said that her client had no previous convictions.
She asked magistrates to spare the defendant from a ban, saying that Gibson, who lives at Victoria Avenue, used her car to travel to work and to help her mother with shopping.
‘She is genuinely remorseful and would like to apologise,’ said Ms Gelling.
‘She had believed her insurance was rolling and was surprised once she realised it was not in place.’
Magistrates fined the defendant £500 for having no insurance and £250 for speeding.
She will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per month.