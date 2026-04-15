Fifty-five-year-old Graeme Brian Neil Collister lost control of his Ford Cougar on Douglas Road in Ballasalla on January 16, with the vehicle rolling over.
A vehicle examiner found that the suspension was corroded and defects had caused the loss of control and subsequent crash.
Collister, who lives at Wallberry Mews in Douglas, pleaded guilty to having a vehicle in a dangerous condition and magistrates also endorsed his licence with three points.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that Collister had held a clean licence for 26 years.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £100 per month.