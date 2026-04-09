New support options have been introduced to help residents access driver and vehicle services.
Since April 1, the Isle of Man Post Office no longer provide driver and vehicle services, with customers instead required to complete transactions online through the government website.
To help with the transition, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) have introduced a range of digital assistance and community support options.
In-person help will be available at the Vehicle Test Centre in Braddan and at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, where staff will assist customers with completing online forms using government devices or their own equipment.
Pre-completed paper forms can also be submitted at these locations.
Further support will be offered at libraries in Ramsey, Port Erin and Castletown, where residents can access computers and internet services to complete transactions online. Printed forms will also be available at these locations for people who prefer to complete them by hand before posting them to the Vehicle Test Centre.
The DoI is also working with several third-sector organisations to provide additional help for those who may struggle with online services.
Groups including Live at Home, Age Concern and Southern Befrienders will offer bookable one-to-one sessions, group support in libraries and community settings, and in some cases home visits to help residents complete transactions.
Officials say the changes form part of wider work to develop community support hubs across the island as more government services move online.
The department has said the aim is to ensure that no one is left behind as services become increasingly digital, particularly older residents or those without easy access to computers or the internet.
Information about support locations and opening times will continue to be updated on the government website.