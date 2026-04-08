A 34-year-old motorist has been fined £200 for having an untaxed vehicle.
Benjamin Phillip Kelly had previously denied the offence, as well as having no insurance and failing to produce insurance.
However, appearing before magistrates recently, he changed his plea to guilty to the first offence, with the prosecution offering no evidence on the two insurance charges, after it was said a policy had been reviewed.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant, who lives at East Baldwin, to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He was given 28 days to pay.