A 41-year-old drink-driver has won back his licence early.
Sean McShane was banned from the roads for three years in April 2023, with the disqualification due to end on April 4 in 2026.
However, on November 6, he applied to magistrates to have his licence restored, and was successful.
The offence was committed on April 3 in 2023, when police stopped the defendant while he was driving a Ford Transit van on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas.
Officers reported that the vehicle had been swerving and crossing the centre lines.
After pleading guilty to the offence, McShane was fined £1,700, and handed the three year ban.
Advocate Ian Kermode made the application for the licence to be restored.
Mr Kermode said that McShane, who lives at Birch Hill Crescent in Onchan, had paid his fine on the day it was imposed, and had since completed the drink-driving education course.
The advocate said that there had been no further incidents.
Mr Kermode said that his client was a self-employed plasterer, who also employed three other people, and had been dependent on them to drive him to sites since his disqualification.
The advocate said that McShane had been turning work away due to being unable to drive, and estimated that his income would increase by 50 per cent if his licence was restored.
Mr Kermode went on to say that this would then result in him hiring a couple more members of staff, and also being able to assist with family issues.
‘This is someone who has really taken the disqualification to heart and has learned salutary lessons,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates agreed to reinstate McShane’s licence with immediate effect, but he must still pass an extended driving test.