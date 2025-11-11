A seven year driving ban has been handed to a pensioner who committed two alcohol-related motoring offences in just over four months.
Sixty-seven-year-old Arlene Quayle admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the alcohol limit on May 9, and drink driving on September 20.
Magistrates also sentenced her to 20 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and ordered that she take an extended driving test at the end of her ban, as well as a drink driving educational course.
Police located her sitting in her Hyundai and described her as smelling of alcohol and slurring her words.
She didn’t provide a sample of breath at the roadside, saying that she had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
A blood sample was taken at police headquarters, which later produced an alcohol reading well above the legal limit.
While on police bail for that, on September 20, a member of the public saw Quayle fall over at Tesco car park, in Victoria Road in Douglas.
They described her as smelling of alcohol and slurring her words, and called the police after they saw her drive away.
Police went to her home, at Keppel Road in Willaston, and witnessed her reversing her car onto the driveway.
She saw the officers and tried to enter her house quickly.
Quayle failed a breathalyser test and was arrested, and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a further breathalyser test produced a reading of 118, more than triple the legal limit.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that Quayle was petrified about the outcome of her court case, as she knew that immediate custody was a possibility.
He said that the defendant had been going through an extremely difficult time, and had unfortunately turned to alcohol as a crutch.
The advocate said that Quayle was seeking help and asked for credit to be given for her guilty pleas.
Mr Glover said that there had been no criticism of his client’s driving and that she had no similar previous convictions.
‘She would welcome a supervision order with open arms,’ said the advocate.
‘This has been a distinct wake-up call in terms of her drinking, and has put her off driving for life.
‘She knows she’s going to lose her licence today, but immediate custody would solve nothing.
‘She’d come out without help and support, and may turn to alcohol again as a coping mechanism.’
The advocate urged the magistrates to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested supervision.
Magistrates told Quayle that, had she not pleaded guilty, they would have sentenced her to immediate custody, and added: ‘It is a great concern you’ve chosen alcohol as a coping mechanism.
‘You’re putting not only yourself at risk but also the public.’
The defendant was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week.