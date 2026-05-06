Jason Daniel Claude Smithies, of Third Avenue, admitted the offence as he appeared before magistrates recently.
The court heard that police located a Ford Focus belonging to the defendant on February 10, parked in a lay-by, on the Creg Ny Baa Back Road.
Smithies, aged 31, was given five days to produce insurance, but confirmation of his insurance was only received on April 7.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor said that Smithies claimed he had shown police insurance on his phone at the scene, but had been told it didn’t match the vehicle.
He will pay at a rate of £10 per week.