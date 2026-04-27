A man who abused a paramedic has admitted provoking behaviour.
An ambulance was called to Martin Lee Booker’s home, at Sea Cliff Road in Onchan, on February 23 at 11.36pm.
He asked for pain relief, and said he’d drunk 12 cans of lager.
Booker, 61, was put in the ambulance then stared at a paramedic and told her: ‘You have no idea what I’m going to do to you. You might not like it.’
Booker tried to undo his seatbelt but couldn’t, then threw an inhaler and said: ‘You have no idea what I’m capable of. You have no f****** idea.’
He’ll be sentenced on June 2 after a probation report has been prepared.