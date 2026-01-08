A Kirk Michael motorist has been fined £320 for failing to change a vehicle ownership and having no tax.

Jaye Nicholas Martin Birchall admitted both offences and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Birchall was seen driving a Volkswagen Caddy, by an off-duty police officer on July 14, on Poortown Road in Peel.

The car’s tax had expired on April 30, and he hadn’t changed its ownership.

Defence advocate Jim Travers said that his client had only recently acquired the vehicle, and had been awaiting a contribution from the previous owner, but that had not been forthcoming.

Magistrates fined Birchall, who lives at Douglas Road, £160 for each offence.

He agreed to pay within three months.