A Kirk Michael motorist has been fined £320 for failing to change a vehicle ownership and having no tax.
Jaye Nicholas Martin Birchall admitted both offences and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Birchall was seen driving a Volkswagen Caddy, by an off-duty police officer on July 14, on Poortown Road in Peel.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that his client had only recently acquired the vehicle, and had been awaiting a contribution from the previous owner, but that had not been forthcoming.
Magistrates fined Birchall, who lives at Douglas Road, £160 for each offence.
He agreed to pay within three months.