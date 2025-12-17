The family of a man killed by a dangerous driver are now urging people to have their say on a consultation which could see sentences for such offences increased.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) has launched a consultation amid a discrepancy between the maximum penalties available on the Isle of Man for offences and those in place in the UK.
The consultation seeks views on whether punishments on the Isle of Man should align with those in the UK. Any changes to the legislation will require Tynwald approval.
It focuses on the maximum punishments for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.
The Courier understands the consultation has been prompted by concerns raised following the court case involving Jackson Paul.
He was involved in a collision with pedestrian Jordan Thomas, 29, who sustained catastrophic injuries in the incident on Harbour Road in Onchan on February 25 last year.
Jordan died in a unit at Liverpool’s Aintree Hospital eight days later.
Paul, 35, never denied his driving led to Jordan’s death, but claimed he was under threat of being killed or suffering serious injury at the hands of the pedestrian.
However, Paul was found guilty by a jury following trial and was sentenced to six years. That has since been reduced to four years on appeal and Paul is now in the process of appealing his conviction for a second time.
Even before Paul’s sentence was reduced, Jordan’s family said they were angry at the term handed down, which they believe is too low.
They have welcomed the consultation and hope the feedback will lead to a rise in the maximum sentences for such offences.
Jordan’s sister, Jade, said: ‘We, as a family, have pursued this needed change in the law to ensure no other family has to endure what we have been through.
‘The trauma we have experienced, not only with the death of Jordan, but during the court process, is something that can’t even be expressed in words.
‘To have the outcome be only four years’ imprisonment due to our outdated laws is soul destroying. If our laws had been changed prior to Jordan’s death it would have been a very different sentence.’
In the UK, sentences for such offences were increased in 2022 under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.
If Manx law were to align with the UK, this would mean raising the maximum sentence for each offence from 14 years or a fine or both to life imprisonment, giving courts greater powers to impose sentences in serious cases.
Jordan’s mum, Savina, confirmed she met with a minister earlier this year to raise the family’s concerns.
She said: ‘Too many lives have been lost to reckless behaviour behind the wheel, devastating families.
‘Sentence [for Paul] was too lenient and did not reflect the severity of the crime, thus failing as a deterrent. We have campaigned and met with ministers who are listening, thus the latest consultation was held.
‘Tougher sentences should be applied in line with UK sentencing guidelines.
‘A threat of a more severe punishment would force potential offenders to drive more carefully and prevent future tragedies.
‘It’s at long last now been recognised that the statute books have been weighed against hundreds of families like us. We have had our lives torn apart through the actions of drivers who kill.
‘We have endured not only loss but torment and frustration with repeated court cases. I had to watch my son fight for his life and die. There are not many emotions left after that except constant shock.’
In the consultation’s overview, the DOI said the move had been taken due to a recent case.
It said: ‘The Isle of Man Courts of Justice recently considered a death by dangerous driving matter and its subsequent appeal.
‘Following consideration of the case there has been a general interest in the level of the punishment for the offence due to differences between the Isle of Man punishments and those in place in the UK.’
Anyone wishing to respond to the consultation can do so online at https://consult.gov.im/infrastructure/road-traffic-act-1985-amendment-order-2025. Alternatively, a paper version can be downloaded from the ‘Related’ section and responses emailed to [email protected], or by calling 01624 685901.