A 38-year-old motorist has been fined £250 for having a tyre tread below the minimum requirement.
Holly Ann Marie Keggin sent a postal admission to the court and also had her licence endorsed with three penalty points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that police received information about a Renault Clio on October 7.
It was parked outside the defendant's address, at Heather Close in Douglas.
Officers checked the vehicle and found that the outer shoulder of one of the tyres was heavily worn.
In written mitigation Keggin said the car was not being driven and had since been scrapped.
She must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £20 per week.