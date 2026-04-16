A 40-year-old man has been fined £500 for having an uninsured and untaxed vehicle. Kyle Menton, of Loch Promenade, Douglas, admitted both offences and also had his licence endorsed with four penalty points.
The court heard that police received a report of an unlicensed vehicle parked at Willaston Crescent on December 27.
Duty advocate John Wright said that there had been an insurance policy in Menton’s ex-partner’s name, but it did not cover him.
Mr Wright said there had been a relationship break-up and a disagreement over who owned the car, so it had not been used, but was parked on the road.
Magistrates also ordered £50 prosecution costs and Menton will pay £100 per month.