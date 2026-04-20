A cyclist caught with 0.1 grams of cocaine has been fined £450.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Snape, of Anagh Coar Road, Douglas, admitted possessing a class A drug and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that police saw Snape on a bicycle at 3.25am on July 8 in Willaston.

They signalled for him to stop him but he rode on, until he was found in a rear garden at Keppel Road.

A search found a wrap of cocaine in his pocket.

Snape claimed he had thought it was pregabalin rather than cocaine, and said it was for personal use.

He will pay at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.