A cyclist caught with 0.1 grams of cocaine has been fined £450.
Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Snape, of Anagh Coar Road, Douglas, admitted possessing a class A drug and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
They signalled for him to stop him but he rode on, until he was found in a rear garden at Keppel Road.
A search found a wrap of cocaine in his pocket.
Snape claimed he had thought it was pregabalin rather than cocaine, and said it was for personal use.
He will pay at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.