A 37-year-old motorist has been fined £970 for having no insurance, no vehicle tax, and failing to notify an ownership change.
Barry George English, of Springfield Road, Douglas, admitted the offences and also had his licence endorsed with eight points.
Magistrates heard that plasterer English was stopped in a Ford Fiesta on Peel Road in Douglas on November 19.
Checks showed his vehicle tax had expired in May and he wasn’t insured.
The Fiesta was also registered to someone else.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said the vehicle had been bought for English, and was normally parked up, but on the day in question, he’d taken a chance and driven it.
He will pay at a rate of £50 per week.