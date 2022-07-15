Driver had glazed eyes and slurred speech

A 44-year-old man has been fined £1,350 for driving while under the influence of cannabis.

Kennedy Murapa admitted the offence and was also banned from driving for two years.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police stopped Murapa while he was driving a Audi TT on Sulby Straight on March 5 at 7.48pm.

He was described as speeding up and slowing down without reason.

When officers spoke to him they reported that he had glazed eyes, slurred speech, and smelt of cannabis.

A drug wipe test produced a positive result for cannabis.

The test results later showed a cannabis presence of 11 micrograms per litre of blood.

The legal limit for cannabis (THC) is two micrograms per litre of blood.

Defence advocate John Wright asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he had been co-operative throughout.

‘We are in the very early days of setting sentencing standards for these types of offences,’ said the advocate.

Mr Wright said that it was not the same as alcohol where the limit of 35 was set as a standard and it was known that the ability to drive was impaired at that level.

‘These offences are set at zero tolerance level,’ said the advocate.

Mr Wright said that the limit of two micrograms for cannabis was set, so as to take into account the possibility of the drug getting into someone’s system without them taking it.

‘The driving standard fell some way short but we’re not looking at any serious excessive speed or an accident,’ said the advocate.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks said that he agreed that it was the standard of driving that should be taken into account more than a reading.

Murapa, who lives at West View in Peel, was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.