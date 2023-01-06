A 29-year-old van driver has been fined £350 for having no vehicle insurance or licence.
Jake Andrew Severs admitted both offences and also had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that Severs’ Ford Transit van was located parked at Andreas Village Road on August 31.
Its tax had expired in May 2022 and it was not insured, and it was subsequently seized by police.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that Severs had relatively recently set up his own business and bought the van but it had broken down.
Mr Wood said that his client had been driving another vehicle, which was taxed and insured.
The advocate said that Severs’ van was not being driven and that it was incapable of moving.
Deemster Graeme Cook, sitting as Deputy High Bailiff, fined Severs £350 for the insurance offence but made no separate penalty for the licence offence.
Severs, who lives at Ballaradcliffe, Andreas, must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts within seven days.