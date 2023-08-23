A delivery driver who hit a woman with his trailer has been fined £1,300 and ordered to pay £1,449 compensation.
David Ronald Atherton was also banned from driving for a year.
The woman was pushing a child in a pram at the time and suffered multiple fractures to her pelvis, cuts to her hands and elbow, chipped teeth, and lower back scar tissue reopened.
She spent 16 days in hospital but the child was not injured.
In court, Atherton pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily harm by driving without due care.
As we previously reported, the accident happened on June 15, at 11.30am.
Atherton, who lives at Kiondroghad Road in Andreas, works as a delivery driver for Northern Fuels and was driving on Johnny Watterson’s Lane, with a trailer attached to his vehicle which was carrying a Toyota Rav car.
Near the junction with Campion Way and Hailwood Avenue, Atherton’s vehicle clipped a kerb, causing him to lose control and mount the kerb.
The trailer hit the woman who was pushing a pram at the time in the same direction as the vehicle.
The base of the pram became detached but fortunately there were no injuries to the child.
The woman was left lying on the pavement and Atherton got out and ran to help her.
During a police interview, Atherton said he had been driving for 10 years and had held a trailer licence for six years.
He said he was travelling at between 25 and 30mph and had seen the woman and pram in the distance.
Atherton said he checked his mirrors, but then his vehicle must have drifted and clipped the pavement.
He said he tried to control the vehicle but it jackknifed.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane read out a victim impact statement from the woman in court.
In it, she said that she had not been able to return to work after her injuries and was now relying on sick pay.
She said that the accident had taken its toll on her physically and financially.
The woman said that it would take a further six to 12 weeks for her fractures to heal fully and she had been told she was likely to get arthritis in her hip.
She said that she was still suffering from dizziness and nerve damage.
The court heard that Atherton had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said: ‘This was an extremely sad and unfortunate event.
‘Mr Atherton remained with the victim after the incident.
‘Other than the trailer coming off the road, there was no criticism of the standard of driving. There was no speeding.’
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and his remorse, and asked for a financial penalty to be imposed.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered compensation of £1,200 for the pram and £249 for Apple ear plugs which had been lost.
Atherton was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his 12-month ban, and to pay £125 prosecution costs.