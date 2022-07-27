Driving under the influence of cannabis costs motorist fine and his licence
A 23-year-old man has been fined £900 for driving while under the influence of cannabis.
Jordan James Cowin admitted the offence and was also fined another £100 for possessing the class B drug.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also banned him from driving for two years with an order to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police stopped Cowin on January 20 at 8.12pm while he was driving on Highfield Crescent in Onchan.
His car was said to be smelling of cannabis and he was described as having glazed eyes.
A drug test wipe showed a positive result for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
In the vehicle, police found 0.4 grams of the drug, which they valued at £8, and a grinder.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood handed in a letter of reference from his client’s employer.
Mr Wood said that losing his licence would make Cowin’s employment difficult, but it was hoped that something could be arranged to allow it to continue.
‘There were no aggravating factors.
‘Officers pulled him over for a routine vehicle check, there was nothing wrong with the standard of driving,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood said that Cowin had no previous similar convictions and there were no other people in the car while he was driving.
The High Bailiff also ordered Cowin, who lives at Cronk Avenue, Onchan, to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fines, at a rate of £50 per month.
