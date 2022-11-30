Nicola Dawn Hurst admitted both offences and also had her licence endorsed with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police came across Hurst’s Ford Kuga parked outside her home, at Falkland Drive, on September 6 at 5.50pm.
The engine was still warm to touch and when officers spoke to Hurst, she admitted she had recently driven it.
The vehicle licence had expired in October 2021 and she was not insured to drive it.
The Kuga was subsequently seized.
Ms Carroon said that Hurst had since paid the backdated tax and insurance.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client was a professional lady with no previous convictions.
He said that Hurst had been going through a difficult personal issue which had led to matters being overlooked.
Mr Rodgers asked the court to spare his client from a ban.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes fined Hurst £400 for having no insurance and £100 for having no vehicle licence.
She must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £200 per month.