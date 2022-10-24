Driving without a licence
A 34-year-old Onchan man has been fined £360 for driving without a licence and failing to change a car ownership.
Andrew David Watterson admitted both offences and also had his licence endorsed with two penalty points by magistrates. A third charge, of having no insurance, was withdrawn after insurers confirmed that they would have honoured the insurance policy.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that police received a report of Watterson, who lives at Nursery Avenue, driving, despite not holding a full licence.
He was found stopped at Ellan Vannin Fuels on Peel Road and spoken to.
He admitted to police that he only held a provisional licence, despite being alone in the car and not displaying ‘L’ plates. Watterson also said he had not changed the ownership of the car.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that his last conviction was in 2008.
‘He fully co-operated, made admissions, and says he hasn’t driven the vehicle since,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates fined Watterson £200 for having no driving licence and £160 for failing to transfer ownership.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per month.