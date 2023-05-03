A man who drove twice in 24 hours while under the influence of cannabis has been sentenced to community service.
Kian Joseph Price was also banned from driving for four years and ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of the ban.
Price was arrested on December 3 and failed a drug wipe test, but despite this, he drove again on December 4 and was arrested again.
He admitted he had even smoked cannabis after the first arrest.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks ordered the 22-year-old, who lives at Whitebridge Road in Onchan, to do 80 hours unpaid work in the next 12 months.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Price was driving a Volkswagen Golf on December 3, at 8.10pm, when police stopped him at Fort Street in Douglas, initially due to an issue with his registration plate.
When officers spoke to him, he was said to be smelling of cannabis.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and Price was subsequently arrested.
He gave a sample of blood at police headquarters which was sent for analysis and later produced a reading of 10.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Price was released pending that result but was then stopped by police the next night, at 7.32pm.
This time he failed to comply with a stop sign and pulled out into the path of a police car.
He was subsequently stopped at Kensington Road in Douglas and when officers spoke to him, was said to be smelling of cannabis, have bloodshot eyes, and a pale complexion.
A drug wipe test again proved positive for the drug and he was arrested.
Another blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of six.
In court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence of cannabis.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks asked if the reduction from 10 to six in the reading was what would be expected over the time elapsed, or if the defendant had smoked cannabis again.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client admitted that, before going to bed on December 3, he had again used the drug to help him sleep.
Mr Rodgers said that there had been no suggestion of poor driving and minor incidents had led to Price being stopped.
The advocate pointed out that the Drug Advisory Board had recommended a legal limit of five for cannabis, but the UK and Manx government had decided on a limit of two.
‘Mr Price is a young man who has smoked cannabis for some time,’ said Mr Rodgers.
‘He keeps himself to himself and has issues with anxiety and has self-medicated.’
The advocate went on to say that his client had now made an appointment with his GP and may explore if he is eligible for medicinal cannabis on prescription.
A probation report said that Price was not heavily convicted and had acknowledged he had cannabis issues.
The report said that he was currently unemployed and would be willing to do community service
He was also ordered to pay £250 prosecution costs by May 31.