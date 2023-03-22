A 21-year-old man has admitted drug-dealing and money laundering.
Kian Ronnie Cottam pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property, namely £700 in cash.
He also admitted possessing cannabis and will be sentenced on May 16 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police went to Cottam’s home, at Crossag Terrace, Ballasalla, on August 28 in 2021.
Mr Swain said that the offences had taken so long to come to court because they had been part of other ongoing investigations.
A search of Cottam’s bedroom found 101.5 grams of cannabis resin, valued by police at £579, and one gram of cannabis bush, which they valued at £30.
Snap bags, £700 in cash, and two sets of electronic scales were also found.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was just about suitable for summary court sentencing.
The court heard that Cottam has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood agreed that the case should remain in summary court for sentencing, highlighting his client’s lack of previous, his young age at the time of the offences, and his guilty pleas, as reasons.
Mr Wood asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.