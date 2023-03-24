A man who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.
Jamie Christopher Aire also admitted possessing cocaine and was fined a further £500 for that.
Magistrates also ordered the 32-year-old to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Aire, who lives in Harcroft Terrace in Douglas, was driving a Volkswagen Golf on Peel Road in Douglas on November 18.
He was said to have initially been stopped by police in relation to a defective light but no charge was brought relating to this.
However, as police spoke to Aire they reported a smell of cannabis, and that he had glazed, red eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and cocaine, though the second drug was not in the blood later taken.
The blood test result for cannabis was 2.2. The legal limit is two.
A wrap of white powder, later confirmed as cocaine, and weighed at 1 gram and valued by police at £100, was found in the car.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted, but questioned the reliability of the drug wipe tests, pointing out that this one had tested positive for cocaine, yet the blood sample had not confirmed this.
The advocate said that a previous case had also not shown positive for cocaine but its derivative, benzoylecgonine, had shown up.
Mr Wright said that the vehicle had also been checked and no defects had been found, despite his client being stopped for a defective light.
‘Mr Aire works in the vehicle servicing industry and is proud of the fact he keeps his car in good order,’ said the advocate.
The court heard that Aire has no previous convictions.
Mr Wright went on to say that his client hoped he could keep his job, despite the driving ban, and said that he was another person who had been using cannabis to self-medicate for anxiety and depression.
Mr Wright added that the cocaine had been a small amount, for personal use.
Aire was said to have already been to see the drug and alcohol team and Motiv8 before he was even stopped by the police.
Magistrates also ordered Aire to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.