Another motorist has been fined £750 for driving while under the influence of cannabis.
Jordan Kingswood was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended test after the ban ends.
The 24-year-old was also fined a further £250 for possessing 1.4 grams of the class B drug.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Kingswood was driving a Vauxhall Insignia in Kirk Michael on October 10, at 5.30pm.
He was in a queue of traffic at Handley’s Corner, due to an accident which did not involve him.
Officers spoke to him and reported that a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
Kingswood, who lives at Killane, Ballaugh, told police that he had a small amount of the drug in the car.
It was weighed at 1.4 grams and valued by police at £28.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Kingswood gave a sample of blood which was sent for analysis, and later produced a result of 4.4. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
In court, Kingswood pleaded guilty to drug-driving and possessing a class B drug.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr Kingswood was self-medicating to help him sleep, due to anxiety in the evenings.
‘As a result, he had more in his system than he should have and had it with him.
‘He had smoked it late the previous evening.’
Mr Peterson went on to say that there had been no issue with his client’s driving and he had volunteered the cannabis in the car to the officer, then co-operated with the tests.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered Kingswood to pay the fines, as well as prosecution costs of £125, at a rate of £500 per month.