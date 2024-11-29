A Douglas man has been fined £1,000 for driving under the influence of cocaine and its metabolite, benzoylecgonine.
Magistrates also banned 45-year-old Lee Joseph Bargh from the roads for two years for the offence.
We previously reported that police received a report raising concerns about a driver, at 8pm, on May 13.
They found Bargh driving a LDV Maxus van and stopped him on Loch Promenade in Douglas.
A breathalyser test proved negative, but a drug wipe test was positive for cocaine.
Checks also showed that he had been banned from driving for three years in August 2022.
Bargh, who lives at Falcon Cliff Terrace, was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a blood sample was taken and sent to the UK for analysis.
This came back on November 4 with results of 19 for cocaine, above the legal limit of 10, and 216 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
In June, Bargh was given a suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban, after admitting the driving while disqualified offence, but the other charges could not be laid until the results of the drug test had been returned.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the drug driving offences should have been dealt with at the same time as the driving while disqualified offence.
Mr Wright asked magistrates to either include the drug offences in the current suspended sentence, or issue a separate fine for them.
He said that it was accepted that a further ban would be issued.
Magistrates fined Bargh £1,000 for the cocaine offence, and made no separate penalty for the benzoylecgonine.
The defendant agreed to pay the fine at a rate of £100 per week.