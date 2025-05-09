Sight Matters’ popular Coast 2 Coast Walk fundraiser will take place in September.
Now renamed the Ivan Soulsbury Coast 2 Coast Walk in honour of a much-loved supporter and friend of the charity that aids islanders impacted by sight loss.
The 2025 walk between Douglas and Peel will take place on Sunday, September 7, with Conister Bank returning as the event’s official sponsor.
Sight Matters chief executive Cathryn Bradley said: ‘We’re delighted to launch this year’s Coast 2 Coast, but you’ll notice a slight change to the name: the Ivan Soulsbury Coast 2 Coast.
‘The name change is a lasting legacy to him.
‘We’re equally thrilled to welcome back Conister Bank as our event sponsor - they’ve been fantastic supporters of Sight Matters, and its continued involvement means a great deal to us. Without them, the Coast 2 Coast would not be possible.’
Douglas Grant, managing director at Conister Bank said: ‘We are honoured to continue our support for Sight Matters.
‘Ivan’s legacy and the work of Sight Matters reflect values we hold dear at Conister Bank, community, inclusivity and resilience.
‘This walk not only raises vital funds but brings people together in a way that inspires and strengthens our shared sense of purpose. We look forward to seeing walkers of all ages and abilities take part in what promises to be another memorable event.’
Covering approximately 12 miles of flat terrain along the scenic Heritage Trail, the full walk starts from the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas and finishes in Peel, near the House of Manannan. For those looking for a shorter route, a three-mile option is available starting from St John’s.
The event is non-competitive and designed so that all can take part at their own pace. Entries can made online at SightMatters.im