A drug-driver has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years after he was seen driving erratically.
Bobby Michael Williams tested positive for cannabis and benzoylecgonine.
Magistrates also ordered the 31-year-old to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Williams was driving a Ford Focus on August 12 at 5.40pm.
He was spoken to at Willaston Crescent, Douglas, his home address, and described as having glazed eyes, small pupils and slurred speech.
A breathalyser test and a drug wipe test at the scene both proved negative.
However, police arrested Williams due to his presentation on suspicion of driving while under the influence of something.
Blood was taken at police headquarters which later produced results of 144 for benzoylecgonine. The legal limit is 50.
Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine but Williams said that it was from pain medication that he was taking.
A cannabis reading of 3.6 was also shown. The legal limit for that is two.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said: ‘We did consider whether there was a technical argument that he shouldn’t have been arrested, but he was arrested on suspicion.’
Mr Rodgers reiterated that his client had taken medication which contained the drug found in the test, and not cocaine.
The advocate also pointed out that the Drug Advisory Council had recommended a legal limit for cannabis of five, but the UK government, and then the Manx government, had opted for a limit of two.
Magistrates also ordered Williams to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.