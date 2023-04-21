Carl Anthony Main, of Watterson’s Lane, is yet to enter a plea to the charge.
We previously reported that the 50-year-old wanted to have a B sample of blood tested, as the A sample was only just over the legal limit for cannabis.
Legal aid has previously been granted with a contribution from the defendant.
On Thursday (April 20), defence advocate Stephen Wood said that they had been quoted £2,500 by a courier to send the B sample to the UK for testing, and that he was trying to find alternative quotes as he didn’t feel that the taxpayer should have to pay that.
Mr Wood said that it was then likely to cost in the region of £700 for the test at the laboratory in the UK.
The advocate said that his client’s position has always been that if the B sample comes back over the limit he will plead guilty.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said this highlighted the cost of these cases which the police has to incur regularly, although he said that they send their samples in batches.
Mr Swain and Mr Wood agreed to an adjournment until June 1 for further discussions between the prosecution and defence, and the police, to see if a solution could be found regarding the second sample.
Bail continues.