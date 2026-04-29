The health and beauty retailer was given the go-ahead earlier this year to expand into the former Regatta store next door on Strand Street, and work has been under way for the past couple of months.
Now, Superdrug has told the Manx Independent what new services and features will be available at the enlarged store.
These include a new premium fragrance counter, more skincare ranges and beauty services such as piercings, brows and nails, as well as additional cosmetic stands including Morphe, Studio and W7.
Clare Jennings, property director at Superdrug, said: ‘We’re delighted about our upcoming expansion of our Isle of Man store, further strengthening our presence on the island and enhancing the in-store experience for our customers.
‘The extended store will feature additions such as a premium fragrance counter, international skincare ranges and a range of beauty services including piercing, brows and nails. Customers can also enjoy new cosmetic brands such as Morphe, Studio and W7, alongside expanded product ranges.
‘We’re confident the local community will welcome these additions, which will also create new jobs and support the local economy.’
The design and access statement submitted with the planning application said there would be internal works involving the removal of the dividing wall between the two existing units to create a single, open-plan space, which will then be fitted out with appropriate decoration, fixtures and fittings.
The application also includes new signage to replace the Regatta frontage, which the applicant says ‘has been carefully designed to integrate seamlessly with the new shopfront’.
The newly expanded store is expected to fully reopen in July, although the existing store remains open while work continues.