Drug user was in charge of car

A drug user been fined £1,000 after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while he was under the influence of cannabis.
Steven Robert Fowler also had his licence endorsed with 10 penalty points by magistrates.
The 27-year-old was also fined £200 for possessing the class B drug.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Fowler’s Honda Accord was parked at Finch Road in Douglas on March 26.
An off-duty police officer reported that there was a smell of cannabis coming from the car.
When officers arrived they found Fowler sitting in the driver’s seat.
A search of the Accord found two small tubs of cannabis and a further amount on its own.
In total police found 20 grams of the drug, which they valued at £400.
A drug wipe test proved positive and Fowler, who lives at Braaid Road, Glen Vine, was subsequently arrested.
He was taken to police headquarters where a blood sample was taken which was sent for analysis.
The result later produced a reading of seven. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Fowler was interviewed and admitted that the cannabis found in the car was his, for personal use, saying he had paid £150 for it.
He admitted that he was in charge of the vehicle, with the keys in the ignition, but said that he had not intended to drive immediately.
The court heard that Fowler has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers handed a letter of reference from Fowler’s employer and a letter from Medicann, the medicinal cannabis clinic.
Mr Rodgers said: ‘There have been a lot of cases since this legislation came into force.
‘This is an “in charge” offence rather than driving, so it isn’t a mandatory disqualification.’
The advocate said that Fowler was in danger of losing his job if he was banned from driving.
Mr Rodgers said that his client had been assessed by Medicann in the island, who then liaised with its UK branch, and Fowler had been deemed suitable for medicinal cannabis treatment.
However, the advocate said that there was currently an issue between Medicann and the only pharmacy in the island which was able to import it.
Mr Rodgers went on to point out that the drug advisory board had recommended five as a legal limit but the government had decided to follow the UK limit of two.
‘Two is designed to be punitive rather than the level at which driving is impaired,’ said the advocate.
Mr Rodgers asked magistrates to consider imposing a slightly higher fine rather than disqualifying Fowler, so that he could keep his job.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fines, by October 31.