Drug user who hid cannabis in his sock is sentenced

A 36-year-old man who hid cannabis in his sock has been fined £400.

Mark Peter Richards admitted two counts of the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the Deputy High Bailiff that police executed a search warrant at Richards’ home at Close Ny Mooragh, Ramsey, on January 13.

When asked if he had any drugs on him, Richards told police he had some cannabis in his sock.

More cannabis was found in the property and overall police found a total of 4.4 grams.

The cannabis was worth £98.

During an interview at police headquarters, Richards admitted the cannabis was his.

Defence advocate Jane Gray asked for credit to be given for her client’s co-operation with the police and his admissions.

Ms Gray said that Richards suffered from chronic back pain which was supported by a doctor’s letter.

‘He finds cannabis helps him sleep and reduces the pain,’ said the advocate.

The court heard that he has a previous drug-related conviction.

Ms Gray asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.