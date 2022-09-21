Drug user who was arrested at school is sentenced
A 26-year-old man has been fined £400 for possessing three grams of cannabis.
David Joseph Dickinson admitted the offence after he was arrested at Rushen Primary School.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were on patrol in Port St Mary on May 22 at 9.15pm when they saw Dickinson and another man at Rushen Primary School.
They made off but were subsequently detained after police gave chase.
Dickinson, who lives at Fairy Hill, Port Erin, said: ‘I’ve got two wraps on me.’
Police found three grams of the class B drug, which they valued at £60.
During an interview, Dickinson admitted the drug was his and for personal use.
The court heard that he has previous convictions, which meant that no alternative disposal, such as the drug arrest referral scheme, was an option.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty, saying that it was a small amount for personal use.
The High Bailiff ordered Dickinson to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.