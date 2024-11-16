Dewayne Alan Giles was arrested in January after someone reported a smell of the drug coming from his home.
He appeared in court on Tuesday, November 12, pleading guilty to three counts of offering to supply cannabis, as well as cultivating four plants, and possessing 62 grams.
Giles, who lives at Close Caarjys, will be sentenced in summary court on November 26, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the defendant’s home on January 17, after a report of a smell of cannabis emanating from his property.
Officers arrived and Giles told them he had ‘just smoked a joint’.
A search of his home found 62 grams of cannabis bush, which police valued at £1,240, in a kitchen cupboard.
Four juvenile plants were also found, with what was described as an unprofessional DIY hydroponics set up.
Messages were found on Giles’ mobile phone which showed him offering to supply the drug to two friends.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, who entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client.
In it, Giles said that the offers to supply had been in short periods, over four weeks, five days, and one week, and had only involved offers of a few grams to each friend.
He reiterated that it had only been to two friends and that he had not actually supplied any drugs to them.
Of the plants found, Giles said that he had been growing them for his own medicinal use and that the 62 grams was also for personal use, as he said he used the drug to help with sleep and anxiety.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and the defendant has been granted bail until sentencing.