Drunk and disorderly teenager told police: ‘Get off me, you maggots’

A teenager has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Joshua Joseph Smith was arrested after three men were seen fighting in Onchan.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to Onchan after a report of three males fighting on May 14 at 11.30pm.

When officers arrived they saw three men standing by a Toyota pickup truck.

They were shouting and swearing at each other and Smith had no shirt on.

He was then seen to rugby tackle one of the other males as he swore and shouted: ‘You’re a grass.’

Police intervened and Smith then swore at them and said: ‘Get off me you maggots.’

He was said to be smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and unsteady on his feet, and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.

The court heard that he has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘This was a completely pointless offence. The individuals were Mr Smith’s friends trying to pick him up because he’d wandered off in a drunken state.

‘He consumed too much after what I understand was an important football game.

‘His recollection is patchy at best. He’s clearly drunk too much and been a bit of a handful.

‘He had to spend time in the cells as a result of the offence.’

Mr Wood went on to say that Smith, who lives at Croit E Quill Road, Laxey, had asked him to apologise to his friends, the police and the court for having to deal with him.