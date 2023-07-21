A 48-year-old woman has been fined £350 for being drunk and disorderly.
Louise Arthur was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that, on July 9 at 9.45pm, police were called and given a report of a woman walking home drunk.
There were concerns for her welfare so officers attended and found Arthur outside, at King William’s Way in Castletown, where she lives.
She was described as drunk, and was slurring her words.
Officers offered to help her but she then became irritated and used vulgar language.
Police warned her about her language but Arthur continued to swear and was eventually arrested.
The court heard that she has a previous caution for being drunk and disorderly.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Ms Arthur apologises for her actions towards the police.
‘She doesn’t remember the precise words used but there was bad language.
‘She accepts she had too much to drink and was swearing.’
Mr Peterson said that Arthur had personal issues at the time and had been upset.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Magistrates ordered Arthur to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.