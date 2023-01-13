A 39-year-old chef has been fined £250 for being drunk and incapable.
Matthew David Chinchen had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge but on Thursday (January 12) changed his plea to guilty.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the Old Castletown Road in Douglas on October 17 at 10pm, after a report of a man lying on the ground.
When officers arrived, they found Chinchen, who was said to be staggering.
He told police he was on his way home to Port Erin but was described as smelling of alcohol and struggling to stand upright.
Chinchen could not provide a home address to police so he was subsequently arrested.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that there had been no suggestion of any disorder.
The advocate said: ‘Mr Chinchen had been drinking vodka in the afternoon but had also not been feeling well.
‘He has now secured accommodation and employment as a chef.’
Mr Kermode said that his client had asked to express his regret for the inconvenience caused to the police officers.
Magistrates also ordered Chinchen, whose address was given as Castlemona Avenue in Douglas, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.