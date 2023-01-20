A 27-year-old man has been put on probation for 12 months after being found drunk and incapable.
Daniel Luke Maguire was already on probation at the time of the offence but magistrates ordered that order to be revoked and a new one to be imposed, meaning he will now be on probation for longer.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police received a number of calls from members of the public on January 7 at around 3.15pm to report concerns about the welfare of a man at Nursery Avenue in Onchan.
Maguire was said to be wandering through people’s gardens with no shoes on.
He was then seen falling off a wall.
When officers arrived they found him staggering in the road, still without shoes.
He was described as slurring his words, having glazed eyes, and smelling of alcohol.
Maguire was deemed incapable of looking after himself and was subsequently arrested for his own safety.
In August last year, Maguire was put on probation for 12 months for threatening behaviour.
A probation report said that he had mental health issues and had been engaging with probation after the August order, but had missed appointments with the Drug and Alcohol Team (DAT).
The report recommended a new probation order, saying that it would help Maguire with starting to see DAT again.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers urged the court to follow that recommendation and said that the latest offence was a low-level one and asked the court to consider his client’s mental health issues.
Magistrates also ordered Maguire, who lives at Glen Road, Laxey, to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.