A drunk man who stole 14 pairs of pants from Marks and Spencer has been put on probation for a year.
Lee Scott appeared before magistrates on Thursday, November 7, after admitting theft and threatening behaviour.
The 46-year-old was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Scott was walking through the Douglas store on November 1, at 5pm.
He took 14 pairs of mens’ pants and left without paying.
He was challenged by staff and was said to have been abusive, squaring up to them.
Police arrived and described Scott as unsteady on his feet.
A probation report said that the defendant said he was alcohol-dependent, when he was not working, and would consume around 12 pints of lager or cider a day, starting drinking as soon as he woke up.
The report said he was working part-time in a factory, and was hoping to increase his hours, as he said he didn’t drink when he had work.
Scott, who lives at Fairfield Terrace in Douglas, said that he had no recollection of the incident in Marks and Spencer, and was said to have contacted Motiv8.
The probation report said that the defendant said he had been out drinking on the day of the offences and had then entered the store, using it as a shortcut, without any intention to steal.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that he had spent the night in a police cell after his arrest.
Scott said he was deeply embarrassed and wanted to apologise to the store staff.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant had no recollection of the offences and was keen to engage with probation.
The advocate asked magistrates to spare Scott from a licensing ban, saying that if he went from drinking 12 pints a day to nothing it may be detrimental to him.
Magistrates agreed, and no ban was made.