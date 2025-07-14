A Douglas motorist who crashed has admitted driving while more than triple the drink-drive limit.

Ruben Pretorius, 34, of Grosvenor Road, appeared in court last month, admitting the offence.

He’s currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed for sending sexual messages to a police officer who was posing as a 12-year-old.

The court heard that Pretorius hit a stationary vehicle at Ballanard Road in Douglas on May 10, while he was driving a Vauxhall Astra.

He refused to take a roadside breathalyser test, saying: ‘I can’t pass.’

However, at police headquarters, he blew a reading of 109, more than triple the limit of 35.

Pretorius will be sentenced on July 15 after a probation report has been prepared.