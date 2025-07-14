Ruben Pretorius, 34, of Grosvenor Road, appeared in court last month, admitting the offence.
He’s currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed for sending sexual messages to a police officer who was posing as a 12-year-old.
The court heard that Pretorius hit a stationary vehicle at Ballanard Road in Douglas on May 10, while he was driving a Vauxhall Astra.
He refused to take a roadside breathalyser test, saying: ‘I can’t pass.’
Pretorius will be sentenced on July 15 after a probation report has been prepared.