A 35-year-old man who was asked to leave a takeaway and swore at police has been fined £400.
Phillip Daniel Canning appeared before magistrates recently and admitted being drunk and disorderly.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were on patrol on Marina Road in Douglas, on June 2 at 12.15am.
They were called to the Star Grill by a member of the public, who said that there was an ongoing disturbance there.
Officers arrived and overheard Canning being asked to leave the takeaway.
When they spoke to him, he was described as slurring his words and smelling of alcohol.
They advised him to leave the area and friends who were with him tried to move him away.
However, Canning was aggressive, pointing at the officers and saying: ‘You two are little b******. F*** off.’
The defendant, who lives at Tynwald Road in Douglas, was warned he would be arrested, but then ran off with police giving chase and catching him.
His defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘There’s a saying, “it is what it is”. This is someone drunk and mouthing off at the police.’
Mr Clegg said that the offence was towards the lower end of the spectrum for drunk and disorderly type offences, and asked for credit to be given for self-employed joiner Canning’s guilty plea.
‘His memory of the evening is somewhat hazy, but seeing the police body-worn camera footage refreshed his memory and he is acutely embarrassed about his behaviour,’ said the advocate.
Chair of the magistrates Gill Eaton told the defendant: ‘You obviously had far too much to drink. Hopefully in future you’ll have learned your lesson.’
Canning agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £30 per week.