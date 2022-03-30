Drunk man swore at police officers

A 24-year-old man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly.

Wiktor Andrzej Budzinski was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court how police were on patrol in Strand Street in Douglas on December 19 at 12.10am when they saw Budzinski standing in a doorway with a female.

Officers said that he appeared to be holding a bank card to his nose so he was detained for a drug search.

Budzinski, who lives at Prince’s Avenue in Douglas, was said to be smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.

As he was taken to a police van he swore at an officer.

He was warned about his language but then repeated the insult again.

Defence advocate Paul Glover said that no charges involving drugs were before the court and his client had been subjected to a full strip search at police headquarters.

aggrieved

‘He felt seriously aggrieved by what happened,’ said the advocate.

‘Effectively he was minding his own business and was arrested and his night has ended. Words were used and repeated but the police have probably heard worse.

‘Mr Budzinski accepts he shouldn’t have used the words he did, but he did feel aggrieved by the situation.’

Mr Glover went on to say it had been three months now since the incident and there had been no further offences.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks said that he had taken into account that Budzinski had been taken into police custody for a period of time after the incident.