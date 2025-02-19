Thirty-five-year-old Paul Anthony McCormick appeared at Douglas Courthouse on February 18, admitting the offence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary were on patrol on West Quay in Ramsey on February 8, at 12.25am.
McCormick was seen approaching a group of males in the street and slapping one across the face.
He was said to be slurring his words and smelling of alcohol when officers spoke to him about his behaviour, and he was subsequently arrested.
As he was arrested, McCormick said to one of the police officers: ‘Did you have any reason to do that other than being snooty?’.
The court also heard that McCormick used an offensive swear word to describe the officer during the exchange.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said that her client accepted responsibility for what had happened.
‘There had been an earlier altercation between parties, and unfortunately, with the mix of alcohol, it has turned into something that shouldn’t have occurred,’ said the advocate.
Ms Gelling asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea and said that it had been a number of years since he had been before the court.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told McCormick, who lives at Albert Street: ‘You can’t just go up to somebody and slap them in the face, and your response to the officer was also completely unacceptable.’
The defendant was ordered to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per fortnight, deducted from his benefits.