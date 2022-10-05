Drunk urinated in bed of stranger

Subscribe newsletter
Matthew Darius Brown was found sleeping by the male occupant and had also wet the bed.
When he woke up, Brown then pushed the man over.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to property damage, common assault and possessing cannabis.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told Brown: ‘This started off a bit like Goldilocks, but it was an extremely unpleasant ending for the victim who had his mattress ruined.’
Brown was sentenced to 60 hours community service and ordered to pay £200 for the mattress, and further compensation of £250 to the victim.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court how the complainant in the case had come home from work on October 1 at 2.10am.
His Douglas flat had been left unlocked and when he went into his bedroom, he found Brown, who he did not know, asleep in his bed.
He tapped him on the shoulder to try to wake him up but was unable to. The room was smelling of urine as Brown had wet the bed.
The complainant went to get his flatmate to help him and they managed to rouse Brown.
Brown stood up, but remained silent, then suddenly became agitated and pushed the complainant, causing him to fall back onto the bed and bang his elbow on a door frame. Police arrived and Brown was arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, he answered ‘no comment’ during a police interview.
A probation report said that Brown, who lives at Carmane Close, was a binge drinker and had not understood where he was on the night in question.
He said that he had also found himself in unusual positions on other occasions.
The probation officer said that they arranged an appointment with Motiv8 for Brown.
Brown said that he would welcome community service as he said he would have to do it on a Sunday, due to work commitments, and this would give him more motivation to avoid binge drinking.
Defence advocate Kate Alexander said community service would give him motivation to address his underlying issues.
Of the incident, Ms Alexander said: ‘Mr Brown’s recollection is somewhat limited but he has taken a pragmatic view in accepting the facts.
‘He feels ashamed and remorseful. He says he had quite some time in police custody to reflect on things.’
The advocate said that Brown was already paying a fine of £600 at a rate of £100 per week. That fine was imposed on September 27 for kicking a launderette door and possessing cannabis.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks told Brown: ‘I’ve been working in courts for just over 20 years. This is not the most unusual case but it ranks up there.’
Mr Brooks said that Brown was perhaps fortunate that the victim’s reaction to finding him in his bed was not worse.
Brown was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per week, at the end of his previous fine.