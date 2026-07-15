A 55-year-old woman has been given fines totalling £915 for being drunk and disorderly and motoring offences.
Tracey Lorraine Green admitted four offences and must also pay £175 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Annie Bannister told the court that police stopped the defendant on February 27, after she was recorded driving at 46mph in a 30mph zone, on the Mountain Road in Onchan.
After being pulled over, officers found that two of her car’s tyres were devoid of tread.
On May 30, members of the public called emergency services, reporting Green walking in the middle of the road on Central Promenade in Douglas.
She was described as highly intoxicated and had fallen over, injuring her head.
An ambulance arrived and police were also requested after concerns for Green’s welfare.
She initially engaged well but then became abusive towards members of the public and swearing at them.
She kept repeating: ‘Can you just ring my husband, I want to go home.’
However, Green was told she would have to be assessed by paramedics.
She continued to be abusive, saying: ‘F*** off. I just want to go home.’
Green was put in an ambulance but said: ‘Why the f*** am I here? You are all c****.’
Defence advocate David Clegg said the defendant had been trying to flag down a taxi.
The advocate said Green was signed off work for 10 days with concussion, and her head injury must have played some part in her presentation.
She said she had no recollection after falling over, but had been found sitting on the kerb, covered in blood.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘Your level of intoxication was such that members of the public were concerned for you.
‘Your behaviour towards the police and public was nothing short of disgraceful.’
Green, of Nursery Avenue, Onchan, will pay all amounts within 14 days.