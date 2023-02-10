Two people have pleaded guilty to altering and falsifying bank statements to mislead the court during a trial.
Lucy Alison Randle-Heslop, 39, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation today in the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Stephen Joseph Keig also entered a guilty plea for the offence.
Keig, 40, has also pleaded guilty to possession of indecent images of children; possession of offensive weapons; conspiracy to commit an act against public justice and theft.
The theft refers to that of 427 undelivered home delivery parcels being recovered, with an estimated value of £10,000.
In October 2021, the police were asked by the government to investigate the circumstances surrounding a large number of unused lateral flow tests, which were found in a skip at the Eastern Civic Amenity Site in Douglas.
Randle-Heslop and Keig, along with Laura Corkill, 38, were identified as suspects during police investigations.
The three were suspected of obtaining Covid-19 lateral flow tests (LFT) by giving false names and then not delivering them.
Each delivery driver received £1 for every box of LFT they delivered.
Corkill was sentenced to 120 hours community service on December 20 for fraud by false representation.
Detective Inspector Steven Barry said: ‘Thankfully this type of offending is extremely rare in the Isle of Man.
‘I am pleased with the court findings today and thank those officers who have worked tirelessly and with great determination and dedication to achieve this result.
‘I would also like to thank the wider public in assisting with our investigations which undoubtedly contributed to ensuring public justice has been served.’
Keig and Randle-Haslop will be sentenced on May 11.